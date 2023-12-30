Analyzing CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) & SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Free Report) and SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and SITE Centers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CT Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A SITE Centers 0 1 2 0 2.67

CT Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.96%. SITE Centers has a consensus price target of $14.13, indicating a potential upside of 3.63%. Given CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe CT Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than SITE Centers.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CT Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SITE Centers $540.81 million 5.28 $168.72 million $0.41 33.24

This table compares CT Real Estate Investment Trust and SITE Centers’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SITE Centers has higher revenue and earnings than CT Real Estate Investment Trust.

Profitability

This table compares CT Real Estate Investment Trust and SITE Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CT Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A SITE Centers 17.64% 5.19% 2.41%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.9% of SITE Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of SITE Centers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SITE Centers beats CT Real Estate Investment Trust on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties located primarily in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 370 properties totalling more than 30 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net lease single-tenant retail properties located across Canada. Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited, is CT Real Estate Investment Trust's most significant tenant.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

