Seele-N (SEELE) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $508,141.24

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $508,141.24 and approximately $91.39 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded 21.2% higher against the dollar. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Toncoin (TON) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005675 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00021600 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,427.88 or 1.00050039 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012291 BTC.
- CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00010822 BTC.
- MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.20 or 0.00196197 BTC.
- NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000771 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000069 BTC.
- Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000059 BTC.
Seele-N Profile
Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele.
Buying and Selling Seele-N
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
new TradingView.widget( { “autosize”: true, “symbol”: “SEELEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “container_id”: “tradingview_ca32a”} );
Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.