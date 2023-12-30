Theta Fuel 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6.49 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $299.15 million and $6.49 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0468 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00093695 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00025336 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00025629 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00008699 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005354 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,398,279,623 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

