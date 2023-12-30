HGK Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

HGK Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,001,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,854,000 after buying an additional 593,263 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,342,000 after buying an additional 73,553 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,130,000 after buying an additional 2,099,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after acquiring an additional 139,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,990.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

SJM stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,106. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.12 and its 200-day moving average is $131.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,106.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.30. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $107.33 and a 1 year high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -7,066.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SJM. StockNews.com began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.08.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

