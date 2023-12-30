HGK Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises 1.7% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 40.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.44. 13,149,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,983,656. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $53.23. The company has a market cap of $98.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.