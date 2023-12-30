Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Bought by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XEL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after buying an additional 1,263,127 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,000,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,559,000 after acquiring an additional 362,792 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,836,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,325,000 after acquiring an additional 172,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,671,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,477,000 after acquiring an additional 419,776 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $576,873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.91. 2,813,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,232,421. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.73 and a twelve month high of $72.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.33.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.82.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

