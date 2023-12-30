HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 59 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Snap-on comprises about 1.8% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $5,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.7% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in Snap-on by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 16.6% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,236,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Stock Performance

Snap-on stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $288.84. The company had a trading volume of 158,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,333. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.01. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $226.68 and a 52 week high of $297.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.07. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Snap-on

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total value of $416,020.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at $14,113,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total value of $416,020.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,113,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total transaction of $10,646,706.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,092,557.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,998 shares of company stock worth $21,666,210. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.