HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 230 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

HGK Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,024 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. EOG Resources accounts for 1.8% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.52.

Shares of EOG traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.95. 1,756,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,507,184. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $137.95.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 24.52%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

