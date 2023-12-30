HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 2,641 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

HCR Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 227.3% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $140,520.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,031 shares of company stock worth $2,759,608 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $128.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.16 and a 12 month high of $129.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.57 and its 200-day moving average is $113.81.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 38.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

