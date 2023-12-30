HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 1,336 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

HCR Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Zoetis by 2.6% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 4.7% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,883,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,122,321 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.1 %

ZTS stock opened at $197.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.85. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.52 and a one year high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.71 and its 200 day moving average is $178.49.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.11.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

