Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Roper Technologies comprises approximately 1.2% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $420,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROP stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $545.17. The stock had a trading volume of 398,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,755. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $416.77 and a fifty-two week high of $551.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $522.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $499.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.99%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $533.57.

In other news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 979 shares of company stock valued at $500,817 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

