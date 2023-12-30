Lake Street Financial LLC Purchases 1,592 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 1.7 %

ON stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.53. 4,193,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,632,131. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $59.61 and a 1 year high of $111.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.11. The stock has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ON shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.