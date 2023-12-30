Lake Street Financial LLC Purchases 464 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at about $475,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 47.9% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 15,419 shares during the period. Virginia National Bank bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AMLP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.52. The company had a trading volume of 946,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,031. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $35.68 and a 12 month high of $44.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.55 and a 200-day moving average of $41.42.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

