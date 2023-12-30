Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF) Shares Acquired by O Connor Financial Group LLC

O Connor Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 360,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares during the quarter. Timothy Plan International ETF accounts for 5.9% of O Connor Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. O Connor Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Timothy Plan International ETF worth $8,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Timothy Plan International ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Timothy Plan International ETF by 178,400.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Timothy Plan International ETF by 2,496.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Timothy Plan International ETF during the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Timothy Plan International ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter.

Get Timothy Plan International ETF alerts:

Timothy Plan International ETF Price Performance

Timothy Plan International ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.45. 6,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,397. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.78. The company has a market capitalization of $95.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.90. Timothy Plan International ETF has a 12-month low of $22.23 and a 12-month high of $26.67.

Timothy Plan International ETF Profile

The Timothy Plan International ETF (TPIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of international stocks screened for defined Christian values. TPIF was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.