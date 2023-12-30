Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Reston Wealth Management LLC

Reston Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 506.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded down $1.96 on Friday, hitting $164.42. The company had a trading volume of 382,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,425. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.46. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $131.02 and a 52 week high of $167.05.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

