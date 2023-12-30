JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS) Shares Bought by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sutton Place Investors LLC increased its position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 80,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 24,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS BBUS traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.89. The company had a trading volume of 98,415 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.02.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

