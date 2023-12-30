Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $392,000 Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in Paychex by 23.7% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 4,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Paychex by 6.9% during the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in Paychex by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 19,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 42,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,955,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 8.8% during the third quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 371,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,799,000 after buying an additional 29,867 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.62.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,241,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.70. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The firm has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 79.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.