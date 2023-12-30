Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC) Shares Acquired by O Connor Financial Group LLC

O Connor Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of O Connor Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. O Connor Financial Group LLC owned approximately 6.18% of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF worth $4,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TPSC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 340.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the third quarter worth about $126,000.

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.38. The company had a trading volume of 7,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,676. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.06. The company has a market capitalization of $84.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.06. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a 1 year low of $28.97 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

The Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of U.S small-caps screened for defined Christian values. TPSC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

