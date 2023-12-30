O Connor Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

O Connor Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 112,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the quarter. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of O Connor Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. O Connor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 48.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period.

Get Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF alerts:

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of TPHD traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.12. The stock had a trading volume of 43,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,065. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $33.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.38 million, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Company Profile

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.