Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Acquires 982 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Sysco by 93,506.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 132,992,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,078,000 after acquiring an additional 132,850,890 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,931,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,541,000 after acquiring an additional 549,086 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Sysco by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,451,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,286,000 after buying an additional 357,246 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sysco by 0.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,735,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,261,000 after buying an additional 100,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Sysco by 0.4% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,660,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,574,000 after buying an additional 57,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,912,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.76. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $82.38. The stock has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

