Lake Street Financial LLC Has $4.23 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 38.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,691 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Covenant Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 110,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,042,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 124.1% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $399,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,107,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,839. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.97 and a twelve month high of $158.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.94.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.