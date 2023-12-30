Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 271 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,480,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,742,325,000 after buying an additional 2,974,946 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of General Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,261,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,960,462,000 after buying an additional 156,054 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of General Electric by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,207,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,515,327,000 after buying an additional 1,717,793 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $2,496,379,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,748,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,162,919,000 after buying an additional 476,355 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GE. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet cut shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.43.

Shares of GE traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.63. 3,544,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,121,470. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.60. The company has a market capitalization of $138.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. General Electric has a 12 month low of $64.30 and a 12 month high of $129.20.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.61%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

