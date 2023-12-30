Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $3.49 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up about 1.1% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. HSBC initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

Chubb Price Performance

Chubb stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.00. 1,671,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,985,491. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.61. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.40 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $92.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.