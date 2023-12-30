Bremer Bank National Association Cuts Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Bremer Bank National Association decreased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 21.9% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 8,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 4,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 18,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $190.49. 1,048,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,391. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.58. The firm has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.59. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $194.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.71.

Read Our Latest Report on Travelers Companies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.