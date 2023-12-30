Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) is Echo Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Echo Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 6.7% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $6,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after acquiring an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter.

COWZ traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,992,271 shares. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.96 and a 200-day moving average of $49.65.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

