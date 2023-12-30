Echo Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,595 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Echo Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 3.7% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,644,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 29,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 40,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 46,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 17,959 shares during the period.

DGRO traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $53.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,512,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,635. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.24. The firm has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $54.10.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

