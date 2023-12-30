My Legacy Advisors LLC Has $7.42 Million Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,067 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 3.0% of My Legacy Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $7,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,330,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,577,000 after buying an additional 3,272,057 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,286,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,809 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,973,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,827,000 after purchasing an additional 957,916 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,286,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,827,000 after purchasing an additional 865,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,336,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,988,000 after buying an additional 737,693 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

IUSB stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,085,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,595. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $46.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.56.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.1454 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

