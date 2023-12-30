Echo Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Echo Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 148,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,453,000 after buying an additional 8,306 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 19,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 200,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,542,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of STIP traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $98.59. 472,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,387. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.34. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $99.66.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

