Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Echo Wealth Management LLC

Echo Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 11,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,634.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

Ecolab Stock Performance

ECL traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $198.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,926. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.91 and a 52 week high of $201.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.44 and its 200-day moving average is $181.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.90%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

