Index Fund Advisors Inc. Has $354.74 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,758,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 23.6% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Index Fund Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $354,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAS stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,839. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $60.70. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.35.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

