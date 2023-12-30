Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Stock Position Boosted by Index Fund Advisors Inc.

Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,678,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,829 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises 8.0% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Index Fund Advisors Inc. owned about 2.14% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $120,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $70,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIV stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.36. The company had a trading volume of 650,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,436. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $30.19 and a twelve month high of $34.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.98.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.