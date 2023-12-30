Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Holdings Lifted by Index Fund Advisors Inc.

Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 984,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,590 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.7% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $24,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFSV. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,113,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,730,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 267.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 965,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,816,000 after acquiring an additional 702,518 shares in the last quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,877,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,554,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSV traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.12. The stock had a trading volume of 520,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,148. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $29.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.37 and its 200 day moving average is $26.10.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

