Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR) is Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,388 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF makes up about 0.3% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Index Fund Advisors Inc. owned 0.72% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $4,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFGR. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,569,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,582,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $13,762,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 187,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 70,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 23,242 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFGR traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $25.98. The company had a trading volume of 369,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,423. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.88. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $27.51.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

Further Reading

