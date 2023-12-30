Index Fund Advisors Inc. Sells 248 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.2% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.97. 434,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,908. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.94 and a 1-year high of $182.37. The company has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.13.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

