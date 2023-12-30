My Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 3,096 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

My Legacy Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,096 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,385.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 21,867 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IYW stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.75. The stock had a trading volume of 371,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,732. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $72.09 and a 12 month high of $123.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.78.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

