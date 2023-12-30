Avestar Capital LLC Has $736,000 Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Avestar Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 60.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 263.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TECK stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,531,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,174,335. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.85 and a 200-day moving average of $40.11. The company has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.05. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $32.48 and a 52 week high of $49.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.20). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on TECK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wolfe Research raised Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

