Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.9% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.1% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

General Mills Stock Up 0.3 %

GIS stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,808,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,158,769. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.83. The company has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.25.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.