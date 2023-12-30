HGK Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 149.5% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at about $321,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 72.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 86.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 37.7% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Price Performance

NYSE BWA traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $35.85. 1,483,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,491,870. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.62 and a 200-day moving average of $39.90.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. Analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 14.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BWA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.70.

BorgWarner Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

