One Day In July LLC Purchases 2,886 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

One Day In July LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of One Day In July LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,327,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,641,154. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $101.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.01.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

