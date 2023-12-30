One Day In July LLC Has $24.86 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

One Day In July LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 4.4% of One Day In July LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $24,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $310.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,978. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $294.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.97. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.94 and a one year high of $313.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

