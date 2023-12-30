Golden State Equity Partners Trims Stock Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Golden State Equity Partners trimmed its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Golden State Equity Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridge Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 82,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,122,000 after buying an additional 15,113 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 9,066 shares during the period. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $451,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA TLH traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,515. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.44. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $116.93.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

