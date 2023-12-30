Tillman Hartley LLC Purchases 1,670 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Tillman Hartley LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 3.3% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 86,720,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,494,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,305 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after buying an additional 62,812,278 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,718,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,486,000 after buying an additional 7,620,532 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,976,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,004,000 after buying an additional 780,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,782,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,537,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,327,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,641,154. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.01. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

