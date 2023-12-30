The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL acquired a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 431,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,313,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 200.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 76,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,933,000 after buying an additional 50,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,722,000. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Southern Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,895,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,194,090. The company has a market cap of $76.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.21. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

