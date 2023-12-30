iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) is Covenant Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Covenant Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 267,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,720 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 8.4% of Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $23,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,935,000 after buying an additional 128,187,856 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,789,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,705 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,236,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,471,000 after purchasing an additional 769,964 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,797,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,511,000 after purchasing an additional 383,842 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,548,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,062,000 after purchasing an additional 34,197 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $96.85 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.