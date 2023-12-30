Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Cuts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.4% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $12,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 163.1% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. UBS Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MRK stock opened at $109.02 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.36 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.26 billion, a PE ratio of 60.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.11%.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

