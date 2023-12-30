Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.5% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 63,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,922,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $109.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.36 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.45. The firm has a market cap of $276.26 billion, a PE ratio of 60.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 171.11%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRK. UBS Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.14.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

