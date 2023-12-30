Borer Denton & Associates Inc. Sells 4,400 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Borer Denton & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,835 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Borer Denton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,213 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 75,325 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the airline’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.06.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

LUV stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,699,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,250,689. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $39.53.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.