Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Stake Boosted by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Barings Corporate Investors were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Barings Corporate Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Barings Corporate Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Barings Corporate Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Barings Corporate Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000.

Barings Corporate Investors Stock Performance

NYSE MCI traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $18.43. 46,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,084. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.89. Barings Corporate Investors has a 12 month low of $12.96 and a 12 month high of $18.60.

Barings Corporate Investors Increases Dividend

Barings Corporate Investors Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Barings Corporate Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

