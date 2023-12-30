Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Buys 205 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 483.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SPG traded down $1.64 on Friday, reaching $142.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,227,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,056. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $146.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.66 and a 200-day moving average of $118.42.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.59%.

SPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

View Our Latest Report on SPG

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.