Bremer Bank National Association Buys 5,735 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Bremer Bank National Association lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks makes up approximately 1.0% of Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $5,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $43,566.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,834.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total transaction of $191,900.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,834.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,326 shares of company stock valued at $50,130,713. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.59.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Arista Networks stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $235.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,426. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.43 and a 200-day moving average of $190.86. The stock has a market cap of $73.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $107.57 and a one year high of $240.68.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

